Men arrested for rape in St Albans graveyard
PUBLISHED: 17:28 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:28 03 June 2019
Archant
Two men have been arrested for the alleged rape of a woman in a St Albans church graveyard at the weekend.
Police were told just after 3am on Saturday June, 1 that a 17-year-old female was sexually assaulted in the grounds of St Peter's Church at the top of St Peter's Street.
The area was cordoned off while investigations were carried out.
Two men aged 29 and 37 were later arrested on suspicion of rape and have been bailed until Saturday, June 29.
The victim is receiving support from specialist officers in their Sexual Offence Investigation Team.