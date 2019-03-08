Men arrested for rape in St Albans graveyard

St Peter's Church graveyard, where the alleged rape took place. Archant

Two men have been arrested for the alleged rape of a woman in a St Albans church graveyard at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were told just after 3am on Saturday June, 1 that a 17-year-old female was sexually assaulted in the grounds of St Peter's Church at the top of St Peter's Street.

You may also want to watch:

The area was cordoned off while investigations were carried out.

Two men aged 29 and 37 were later arrested on suspicion of rape and have been bailed until Saturday, June 29.

The victim is receiving support from specialist officers in their Sexual Offence Investigation Team.