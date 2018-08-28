Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Men arrested following thefts from vehicles in Redbourn, Markyate and Flamstead

PUBLISHED: 11:50 07 February 2019

Police arrested four men in connection with thefts from vehicles in Markyate, Flamstead and Redbourn.

Police arrested four men in connection with thefts from vehicles in Markyate, Flamstead and Redbourn.

Archant

Four men were arrested in connection with a spate of thefts from vehicles across Hertfordshire, including several in St Albans district.

The men were arrested on Friday, February 1 on suspicion of theft from motor vehicles and conspiracy to steal.

Items including tools were taken from vehicles in Markyate, Flamstead, Redbourn, Tring, Marsworth, Berkhamsted and Kings Langley.

An 18-year-old man from Leighton Buzzard, a 19-year-old man from Dunstable, a 20-year-old man from Caddington and a 20-year-old man from Little Billington have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Det Sgt Michael West said: “I would like to stress to motorists and especially tradespeople of the importance of security marking their tools and valuables.

“This acts as a deterrent to thieves as it makes them harder to sell on and, if they are stolen and subsequently recovered by us, we can easily identify the rightful owner and return them.

“Ideally please remove tools from your vehicle when leaving it overnight. If this is not possible we advise people to fit a tool safe and fix additional locks to their vehicle.

“All motorists should ensure they remove all valuables from their vehicle before leaving it –even something as insignificant as loose change can be appealing to opportunist thieves. Please also double check that your vehicle is actually locked and secured.

“There is further crime prevention advice on our website under the ‘Advice’ section at www.herts.police.uk.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Armed police rush to St Albans back garden after alleged knife threats

There were armed police on Rodney Avenue. Picture: Craig Shepheard

Cuffley Camp Outdoor Centre plans get go-ahead

Plans have been given the go-ahead for Cuffley Camp Outdoor Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Trains to St Albans may be cut in new timetable for May 2019

Overcrowding at St Albans City station. (Picture: Jo Howard)

Woman, 20, given suspended sentence for carrying knife in St Albans

St Albans Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Burglars targeting St Albans homes undergoing renovation

Police have issued a burglary warning for St Albans homes undergoing renovation.

Most Read

Armed police rush to St Albans back garden after alleged knife threats

There were armed police on Rodney Avenue. Picture: Craig Shepheard

Cuffley Camp Outdoor Centre plans get go-ahead

Plans have been given the go-ahead for Cuffley Camp Outdoor Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Trains to St Albans may be cut in new timetable for May 2019

Overcrowding at St Albans City station. (Picture: Jo Howard)

Woman, 20, given suspended sentence for carrying knife in St Albans

St Albans Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Burglars targeting St Albans homes undergoing renovation

Police have issued a burglary warning for St Albans homes undergoing renovation.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Men arrested following thefts from vehicles in Redbourn, Markyate and Flamstead

Police arrested four men in connection with thefts from vehicles in Markyate, Flamstead and Redbourn.

Harpenden Town looking up the table despite the weather proving to be their nemesis

Harpenden Town manager Danny Plumb. Picture: DANNY LOO

Nearly 600 burglaries in St Albans district in 2018 remain unsolved

Police have reminded people to double lock PVC doors to prevent intruders.

Snedker gets top marks for homework as St Albans City beat Watford to reach Herts Senior Cup final

Dean Snedker pulled off two saves in the penalty shoot-out as St Albans City beat Watford in the Herts Senior Cup. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Museum and Cathedral illuminated orange for Children’s Mental Health Week

Herts Advertiser's It's OK To Say campaign founder Stacey Turner and St Albans District Council Portfolio Holder for Sport, Leisure and Heritage councillor Annie Brewster at the launch of Children's Mental Health Week campaign at St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists