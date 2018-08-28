Men arrested following thefts from vehicles in Redbourn, Markyate and Flamstead

Police arrested four men in connection with thefts from vehicles in Markyate, Flamstead and Redbourn. Archant

Four men were arrested in connection with a spate of thefts from vehicles across Hertfordshire, including several in St Albans district.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The men were arrested on Friday, February 1 on suspicion of theft from motor vehicles and conspiracy to steal.

Items including tools were taken from vehicles in Markyate, Flamstead, Redbourn, Tring, Marsworth, Berkhamsted and Kings Langley.

An 18-year-old man from Leighton Buzzard, a 19-year-old man from Dunstable, a 20-year-old man from Caddington and a 20-year-old man from Little Billington have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Det Sgt Michael West said: “I would like to stress to motorists and especially tradespeople of the importance of security marking their tools and valuables.

“This acts as a deterrent to thieves as it makes them harder to sell on and, if they are stolen and subsequently recovered by us, we can easily identify the rightful owner and return them.

“Ideally please remove tools from your vehicle when leaving it overnight. If this is not possible we advise people to fit a tool safe and fix additional locks to their vehicle.

“All motorists should ensure they remove all valuables from their vehicle before leaving it –even something as insignificant as loose change can be appealing to opportunist thieves. Please also double check that your vehicle is actually locked and secured.

“There is further crime prevention advice on our website under the ‘Advice’ section at www.herts.police.uk.”