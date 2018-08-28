Men arrested in St Albans after members of the public help police

Men were arrested in St Albans and Harpenden on Tuesday night with help from members of the public. Archant

More details have been released about the men arrested on Tuesday night for crimes in St Albans and Harpenden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A St Albans resident spotted a man trying to break into homes in Gabriel Square, off London Road, just before midnight on Tuesday and detained him until police arrived.

Gary Jakeman, 29, of no fixed abode, was arrested and charged with an attempted burglary in Gabriel Square. He has been remanded in custody ahead of a court appearance on March 26.

On the same evening, a member of the public called police to say a man was acting suspiciously.

Trevor Housden, 44, of Bury Park Road in Luton, was charged with theft from a vehicle and possession of a knife, and given conditional police bail not to enter Harpenden.

He is due to appear at Stevenage Magistrates Court on March 3.

Neighbourhood inspector Andy Wiseman said: ““We’d like to hear from anyone who believes they may have had property stolen from their vehicle in Harpenden. Please call 101 or report online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.”