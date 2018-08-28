Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Men arrested in St Albans after members of the public help police

PUBLISHED: 15:40 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:50 31 January 2019

Men were arrested in St Albans and Harpenden on Tuesday night with help from members of the public.

Men were arrested in St Albans and Harpenden on Tuesday night with help from members of the public.

Archant

More details have been released about the men arrested on Tuesday night for crimes in St Albans and Harpenden.

A St Albans resident spotted a man trying to break into homes in Gabriel Square, off London Road, just before midnight on Tuesday and detained him until police arrived.

Gary Jakeman, 29, of no fixed abode, was arrested and charged with an attempted burglary in Gabriel Square. He has been remanded in custody ahead of a court appearance on March 26.

On the same evening, a member of the public called police to say a man was acting suspiciously.

Trevor Housden, 44, of Bury Park Road in Luton, was charged with theft from a vehicle and possession of a knife, and given conditional police bail not to enter Harpenden.

He is due to appear at Stevenage Magistrates Court on March 3.

Neighbourhood inspector Andy Wiseman said: ““We’d like to hear from anyone who believes they may have had property stolen from their vehicle in Harpenden. Please call 101 or report online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

St Albans Pub in the Park finally given OK by council

Pub In The Park.

What went wrong for St Albans Meraki Christmas Festival? Report dissects event

The Meraki Christmas Festival took place in Verulamium Park last year. Picture: DANNY LOO

Weather warning as snow and ice expected to hit Hertfordshire tonight

A footpath off of Harpenden Road in St Albans in the snow.

Out-of-control dog attacks woman and dog in St Albans

Police have been made aware of a dog attack near St Albans Cathedral today. Picture: St Albans Cathedral

St Albans named as one of the UK’s best places to live

St Albans is right up there with Orkney and Rutland. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

St Albans Pub in the Park finally given OK by council

Pub In The Park.

What went wrong for St Albans Meraki Christmas Festival? Report dissects event

#includeImage($article, 225)

Weather warning as snow and ice expected to hit Hertfordshire tonight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Out-of-control dog attacks woman and dog in St Albans

#includeImage($article, 225)

St Albans named as one of the UK’s best places to live

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Men arrested in St Albans after members of the public help police

Men were arrested in St Albans and Harpenden on Tuesday night with help from members of the public.

Nominations for London Football Awards revealed

Harry Kane receives his London Football Awards Young Player of the Year trophy from Glenn Hoddle in 2015. Picture: DEBBIE RAM PHOTOGRAPHY

Weston to provide stern test as fringe players star in Saints’ climb into play-offs

Zane Banton scored twice for St Albans City in the match against Weston-super-Mare at the Woodspring Stadium back in August. Picture: Leigh Page

St Albans leisure centre offering free rugby sessions for disabled people

Westminster Lodge in St Albans

Strong Saracens contingent in England squad for Ireland game led by Vunipolas

Mako and Billy Vunipola lead a strong Saracens contingent in England's squad to face Ireland in the Six Nations. Picture: Paul Harding/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists