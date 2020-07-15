Advanced search

Men and vehicle searched for drugs in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 10:54 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:14 15 July 2020

There was a large police presence in Victoria Street and Upper Lattimore Road in St Albans yesterday evening (Tuesday, July 14). Picture: Supplied

There was a large police presence in Victoria Street and Upper Lattimore Road in St Albans yesterday evening (Tuesday, July 14). Picture: Supplied

Three people were stopped and searched just outside St Albans city centre yesterday evening.

At about 4.20pm on Tuesday, July 14 a car and three men were searched opposite Cotswold camping shop.

A spokesperson for Herts police said: “We were alerted to a vehicle of interest being parked in Victoria Street.

“Officers attended and carried out a search of the vehicle and its occupants under the misuse of drugs act.”

However, nothing was found and the men were let on their way.

