Men and vehicle searched for drugs in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 10:54 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:14 15 July 2020
Three people were stopped and searched just outside St Albans city centre yesterday evening.
At about 4.20pm on Tuesday, July 14 a car and three men were searched opposite Cotswold camping shop.
A spokesperson for Herts police said: “We were alerted to a vehicle of interest being parked in Victoria Street.
“Officers attended and carried out a search of the vehicle and its occupants under the misuse of drugs act.”
However, nothing was found and the men were let on their way.
