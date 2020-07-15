Men and vehicle searched for drugs in St Albans

There was a large police presence in Victoria Street and Upper Lattimore Road in St Albans yesterday evening (Tuesday, July 14).

Three people were stopped and searched just outside St Albans city centre yesterday evening.

At about 4.20pm on Tuesday, July 14 a car and three men were searched opposite Cotswold camping shop.

A spokesperson for Herts police said: “We were alerted to a vehicle of interest being parked in Victoria Street.

“Officers attended and carried out a search of the vehicle and its occupants under the misuse of drugs act.”

However, nothing was found and the men were let on their way.