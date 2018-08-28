St Albans synagogue reveals artwork to honour relatives who have passed away

The memorial tree revealed by the St Albans Masorti Synagogue (SAMS). Picture: SAMS Archant

A piece of memorial artwork has been unveiled by a St Albans synagogue.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Albans Masorti Synagogue (SAMS) has revealed a bespoke installation to honour the relatives of members who have passed away.

The design, by Rob Schaer and Josh Baum, is of a tree, complete with roots and engraved leaves.

Project coordinator, trustee Helen Singer, said: “Rob and Josh’s design for a brass tree with roots and engraved leaves blends a traditional idea with a modern flavour, fitting in perfectly with SAMS.”

It was funded by the community as part of its Kol Nidre appeal. This is a prayer spoken on the eve of Yom Kippur.

Helen added: “Our idea was to create a beautiful and unique memorial with affordable engraved pieces so any member who wanted to commemorate a loved one in this way could afford to do so.

“We are delighted with the result.”