St Albans synagogue reveals artwork to honour relatives who have passed away
PUBLISHED: 19:00 19 December 2018
Archant
A piece of memorial artwork has been unveiled by a St Albans synagogue.
St Albans Masorti Synagogue (SAMS) has revealed a bespoke installation to honour the relatives of members who have passed away.
The design, by Rob Schaer and Josh Baum, is of a tree, complete with roots and engraved leaves.
Project coordinator, trustee Helen Singer, said: “Rob and Josh’s design for a brass tree with roots and engraved leaves blends a traditional idea with a modern flavour, fitting in perfectly with SAMS.”
It was funded by the community as part of its Kol Nidre appeal. This is a prayer spoken on the eve of Yom Kippur.
Helen added: “Our idea was to create a beautiful and unique memorial with affordable engraved pieces so any member who wanted to commemorate a loved one in this way could afford to do so.
“We are delighted with the result.”