Remembering much-loved St Albans schoolboy Saúl

A memorial service is being held to remember a 14-year-old boy who unexpectedly passed away on Saturday.

Saúl Balogh Jones, who was the only son of Sonia, had a sensorial disorder, ADHD and autism, and went to St Luke’s School for special educational needs.

Saúl reflected his heritage in his love of Spanish comics, radio programmes and speaking fluently in his mother’s tongue. More recently, he discovered sports and a natural talent for cricket and javelin, but also enjoyed riding his bicycle and practicing parkour.

Saúl Balogh Jones. - Credit: Sonia Jones

He also had an extraordinary connection with dragons, constantly drawing them and creating or building them, and his favourite places were playground sandpits, the river at his grandmother’s village and seashores.

A JustGiving page which has been set up to raise money for the funeral and any associated costs has already smashed its £5,000 target.

It says: "Saúl was a 14-year-old St Albans boy who was taken far too soon, but who was much loved by family and friends and will always be in our hearts. He was born with the biggest smile and had a zest for life that was always there with him, in his playfulness and his wish to engage with everything and everyone.

"We would love to raise as much money as possible to help support Sonia with the funeral costs and any immediate cost that could rise."

The memorial service is taking place at St Paul's Church in Blandford Road, St Albans, at 9.50am on Saturday, July 16. Those attending are urged to wear colours, and bring a flower, something for a memory book, and to donate towards the appeal.

"We will be sharing some of our favourite stories, our memories, so we can laugh, cry and remember such a special boy who is greatly missed," adds the fundraising page.

Saúl Balogh Jones. - Credit: Sonia Jones

After the service there will be an informal picnic at Fleetville Park, followed by a balloon release at midday.

Games Workshop in Heritage Close, where Saúl used to buy Warhammer figures, will be holding a one minute's silence at 11am on Sunday.



