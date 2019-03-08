St Albans girl crowned Miss Junior Teen Hertfordshire
PUBLISHED: 18:08 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:08 05 August 2019
Archant
A St Albans girl has been crowned Miss Junior Teen Hertfordshire.
Megan Gibbon has now won a place in the final of Miss Junior Teen Great Britain 2019.
The teenager, who lives in Markyate, beat hundreds of teens from across Britain to make it to the grand finals stage.
You may also want to watch:
Her mum Anna Shaw said: "Megan is feeling excited and nervous for the finals, but is very proud to be representing her local area.
"She is working hard in her local community fundraising for Together for Short Lives and will be holding several events over the summer."
The winner of Miss Junior Teen Great Britain will come away with prizes including £500 cash, dresses from The Dress Studio, a crown and a sash.
The finals weekend is set to include a beauty queen challenge day, a pyjama party at a hotel and an on-stage finale event.
It will be held on October 20 in Blackpool.