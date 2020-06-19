Meet Harpenden’s Photographer of the Year

Harpenden Photographic Society's Photographer of the Year Paul Johnson: Black Country Canal 2 Archant

The year’s best photographer in Harpenden has been announced by the town’s photographic society.

Harpenden Photographic Society's Photographer of the Year Paul Johnson: Black Country Coal Mine Harpenden Photographic Society's Photographer of the Year Paul Johnson: Black Country Coal Mine

Paul Johnson, who has already won the accolade on three previous occasions, has been recognised by his peers in Harpenden Photographic Society (HPS).

The society, now in its 84th year, holds five internal competitions throughout the season.

The best images, as determined by an external judge, are awarded points which cumulatively count towards a final score .

Harpenden Photographic Society's Photographer of the Year Paul Johnson: Feeding Frenzy Harpenden Photographic Society's Photographer of the Year Paul Johnson: Feeding Frenzy

Paul said: “It was a very close run race. For the first four rounds I had been trailing the front-runners and it was not until the last round that I just nudged ahead.

“I was very lucky; it could have gone to anyone of three or four members. Winning this year is particularly rewarding as the last two rounds of the competition had to be run “virtually” with remote judges, one being locked down in New Zealand!”

