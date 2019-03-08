Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans school goes back to the fifth century for medieval festival

PUBLISHED: 09:05 15 June 2019

A medieval festival will be held at Verulam School in St Albans this month. Picture: Verulam School

A medieval festival will be held at Verulam School in St Albans this month. Picture: Verulam School

Archant

Verulam Medieval Festival, hosted on the grounds of Verulam School, aims to turn back time with crossbow and archery workshops, mock jousting battles, sword-fighting workshops and 'Family Skirmishes' - where all the family take to the battlefield.

A medieval festival will be held at Verulam School in St Albans this month. Picture: Verulam SchoolA medieval festival will be held at Verulam School in St Albans this month. Picture: Verulam School

You may also want to watch:

There will also be a series of shows held in the arena, including medieval long sword combat, with professional warriors in a full-contact sword competition, and a siege artillery display. There will also be a medieval food court.

Verulam PTA has joined forces with RtC Historic, a provider of historic events, to raise money for the school. The founder of RtC History is also a former Verulam student James Silcox, who has come back to the school to help organise this event.

The festival will be held on Sunday, June 30, from 11am to 4pm. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/verulam-medieval-festival-tickets-61687984422

Most Read

TV chef James Martin added to St Albans Pub in the Park line-up

Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park is coming to St Albans.

St Albans boy arrested for robberies on Alban Way

A teenage boy from St Albans has been arrested in connection with a spate of robberies on the Alban Way. Picture: Archant

Appeal for missing man from Harpenden

Have you seen Gavin Lawton? Picture: Herts police

Arrested teens released after fire at Oaklands College in St Albans

The discovery centre caught fire at Oaklands College campus in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

St Albans eight-year-old paying tribute to dad he never knew with charity cycle ride

Ollie Higman-Hall with his mum Kirsty Higman. The eight-year-old is cycling 10 miles for CRY, after his father, Darren, passed away before he was born. Picture: Claire Lane

Most Read

TV chef James Martin added to St Albans Pub in the Park line-up

Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park is coming to St Albans.

St Albans boy arrested for robberies on Alban Way

A teenage boy from St Albans has been arrested in connection with a spate of robberies on the Alban Way. Picture: Archant

Appeal for missing man from Harpenden

Have you seen Gavin Lawton? Picture: Herts police

Arrested teens released after fire at Oaklands College in St Albans

The discovery centre caught fire at Oaklands College campus in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

St Albans eight-year-old paying tribute to dad he never knew with charity cycle ride

Ollie Higman-Hall with his mum Kirsty Higman. The eight-year-old is cycling 10 miles for CRY, after his father, Darren, passed away before he was born. Picture: Claire Lane

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans school goes back to the fifth century for medieval festival

A medieval festival will be held at Verulam School in St Albans this month. Picture: Verulam School

Delight for London Colney and Colney Heath as Essex saga ends positively

London Colney and Colney Heath have had their move to the Essex Senior League cancelled. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Thousands attend Oaklands College Summer Fair in St Albans

The Oaklands College Summer Fair took place in St Albans over the weekend. Picture: Oaklands College

St Albans Museum + Gallery exhibition celebrates 50 years of conservation in our city

Exhibition organiser Geoff Dyson, Cllr Anthony Rowlands and Prof Tim Boatswain at the opening of the St Albans Museum + Gallery Conservation 50 exhibition. Picture: Conservation 50

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notice
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists