St Albans school goes back to the fifth century for medieval festival

A medieval festival will be held at Verulam School in St Albans this month. Picture: Verulam School Archant

Verulam Medieval Festival, hosted on the grounds of Verulam School, aims to turn back time with crossbow and archery workshops, mock jousting battles, sword-fighting workshops and 'Family Skirmishes' - where all the family take to the battlefield.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A medieval festival will be held at Verulam School in St Albans this month. Picture: Verulam School A medieval festival will be held at Verulam School in St Albans this month. Picture: Verulam School

You may also want to watch:

There will also be a series of shows held in the arena, including medieval long sword combat, with professional warriors in a full-contact sword competition, and a siege artillery display. There will also be a medieval food court.

Verulam PTA has joined forces with RtC Historic, a provider of historic events, to raise money for the school. The founder of RtC History is also a former Verulam student James Silcox, who has come back to the school to help organise this event.

The festival will be held on Sunday, June 30, from 11am to 4pm. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/verulam-medieval-festival-tickets-61687984422