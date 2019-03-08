Advanced search

Medieval Daze festival to be held in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 09:05 04 August 2019

The Medieval Daze event will be held at St Michael's Church and Kingsbury Barns in St Albans. Picture: Evan Todd

A St Albans church is inviting people to party like it's 1539 at a medieval festival.

A series of 'Medieval Daze' events will be held at St Michael's Church and the Kingsbury Barn from September 17 to 21, to raise money for maintenance of the church building.

Harry Christopher, of choral group The Sixteen, will visit the church at 7.30pm on Tuesday, September 17 to talk about the group. On Friday, September 20 there will also be a performance of "Remembering King Arthur: Tales from Logres" featuring Sue MacMillan and Hannah McDowell.

On Saturday at Kingsbury Barn there will be an English Martial Arts demonstration by Maester Terry Brown, medieval drinks and music, tricycle jousting, Nerf archery and medieval crafts for kids.

There will also be talks about the Anglo-Saxon experience in Verulamium, dragons, arms and armours.

