Major St Albans road closed due to medical episode
PUBLISHED: 11:12 29 July 2020
A road in St Albans city centre has been closed by police to make way for emergency service to attend a man who is suffering a medical episode.
St Peter's Street in St Albans has been closed by police. Picture: Supplied
Police have closed St Peter’s Street to assist the ambulance service.
The Herts Ad is awaiting further information from the emergency services. Updates to follow.
