Major St Albans road closed due to medical episode

PUBLISHED: 11:12 29 July 2020

Emergency services are at the scene helping a man suffering a medical episode in St Peter's Street

Archant

A road in St Albans city centre has been closed by police to make way for emergency service to attend a man who is suffering a medical episode.

St Peter's Street in St Albans has been closed by police. Picture: SuppliedSt Peter's Street in St Albans has been closed by police. Picture: Supplied

Police have closed St Peter’s Street to assist the ambulance service.

The Herts Ad is awaiting further information from the emergency services. Updates to follow.

