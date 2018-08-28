Bricket Wood musician releases track to support Cancer Research

Bricket Wood musician Alex Scott. Picture: Tommay Thomas. Archant

Bricket Wood musician Alex Scott has released a track to raise £10k for Cancer Research.

Me & the Big C is about Alex’s struggles with three kinds of cancer over the course of 29 years.

He said: “I’ve previously supported Cancer Research UK [CRUK] in raising funds for their very important work.

“However, I consider it is a privilege to write a song and contribute to CRUK on a very difficult and emotive subject.”

Alex’s battle began in 1989 when he was 34 and diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Disease and was given a 50/50 chance of living.

He was the only one out of several people being treated at the time to survive daily doses of chemotherapy and radiotherapy .

In 2014, he was diagnosed with skin cancer and in 2015, prostate cancer.

The track is available from streaming services iTunes, Spotify and Amazon.

You can donate to CRUK via www.alexscottmusic.co.uk