Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bricket Wood musician releases track to support Cancer Research

PUBLISHED: 12:36 17 December 2018

Bricket Wood musician Alex Scott. Picture: Tommay Thomas.

Bricket Wood musician Alex Scott. Picture: Tommay Thomas.

Archant

Bricket Wood musician Alex Scott has released a track to raise £10k for Cancer Research.

Me & the Big C is about Alex’s struggles with three kinds of cancer over the course of 29 years.

He said: “I’ve previously supported Cancer Research UK [CRUK] in raising funds for their very important work.

“However, I consider it is a privilege to write a song and contribute to CRUK on a very difficult and emotive subject.”

Alex’s battle began in 1989 when he was 34 and diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Disease and was given a 50/50 chance of living.

He was the only one out of several people being treated at the time to survive daily doses of chemotherapy and radiotherapy .

In 2014, he was diagnosed with skin cancer and in 2015, prostate cancer.

The track is available from streaming services iTunes, Spotify and Amazon.

You can donate to CRUK via www.alexscottmusic.co.uk

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Bricket Wood musician releases track to support Cancer Research

47 minutes ago Fraser Whieldon
Bricket Wood musician Alex Scott. Picture: Tommay Thomas.

Bricket Wood musician Alex Scott has released a track to raise £10k for Cancer Research.

Ex-St Albans scout master jailed for ‘sickening’ abuse of child

10:58 Fraser Whieldon
Paul Santon, of St Albans, has been jailed for 20 months for indecent assault on a child. Picture: Met Police.

A former St Albans scout leader who subjected a child to ‘sickening’ abuse has been jailed.

St Albans patients among 20,000 who waited at least three weeks to see a GP, NHS data reveals

09:30 Fraser Whieldon
More than 20,000 patients in the Herts Valleys CCG area are waiting at least three weeks for appointments with a GP. Picture: Anthony Devlin.

St Albans patients are among more than 20,000 in the Herts Valleys who are waiting at least three weeks to see a GP, new figures reveal.

M25 anticlockwise delays after crash and broken down vehicle near Potters Bar

07:53 Nick Gill
Traffic has been heavy on the M25 anticlockwise after two incidents near Potters Bar. Picture: Krishan Bhungar

A crash and a broken down vehicle near the M25’s Potters Bar junction have been causing delays anticlockwise this morning.

CountryPhile

The nature on our doorstep needs a voice – will you speak up for it?

Tree sparrow by Steve Round

I should probably have taken the hint! Walking out into the garden recently an unprecedented flock of thirty or more crows raucously greeted me from the treetops at the bottom of my garden. Cawing and croaking these big, black birds clung clumsily to the top most branches and twigs, jostling and flapping to stay balanced in a constant flurry of feathers. There is always something ominous about crows – they are after all carrion crows, the vultures of the bird world – always watching for scraps and weakness that might mean their next meal.

A little brown bird’s shout of approval!

Nature’s master builders

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Ex-St Albans scout master jailed for ‘sickening’ abuse of child

Paul Santon, of St Albans, has been jailed for 20 months for indecent assault on a child. Picture: Met Police.

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

More than 100 children in St Albans expected to be homeless at Christmas

More than 100 children are expected to be homeless in St Albans at Christmas.

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

M25 anticlockwise delays after crash and broken down vehicle near Potters Bar

Traffic has been heavy on the M25 anticlockwise after two incidents near Potters Bar. Picture: Krishan Bhungar
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide