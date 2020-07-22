Advanced search

McDonald’s reopens St Albans and London Colney restaurants for dine-in

PUBLISHED: 12:48 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 22 July 2020

McDonalds London Colney

McDonalds London Colney

Archant

McDonald’s has reopened its St Albans and London Colney establishments for dine-in today.

The restaurants in St Albans Retail Park and London Colney’s The Bell opened earlier this summer but have only been operating a drive-thru service.

Customers will now be able to sit down and eat in the restaurants.

A number of additional safety measures have been put in place to help protect customers and employees.

There will be hand sanitiser at entrances, clear floor-markings and signposting to help enable social distancing, touchpoints including self-order screens, card readers and doors will be sanitised at least every 30 minutes.

Perspex screens have also been installed in the kitchens, service areas and drive-thru windows, and additional protective equipment has been provided for restaurant teams, including disposable gloves for people in customer and courier facing positions and face coverings,

There will also be fewer people on each shift and customers are asked to use contactless payment methods as much as possible.

