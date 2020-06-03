Advanced search

St Albans McDonald’s is now open

PUBLISHED: 11:06 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:19 03 June 2020

The McDonald's drive-thru at London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

The McDonald's drive-thru at London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

St Albans residents are happy to see the long-awaited opening of both its McDonald’s restaurants today.

The London Colney and the St Albans drive-thru are open for customers.

The earlier opening of the fast food chain outlets in Garston, Bushey and Watford left St Albans customers puzzled.

A McDonald’s spokesperson last week said: “We are working hard to expand our restaurant re-openings to all drive-thrus across the UK by early June.”

What will you be ordering?

