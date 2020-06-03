St Albans McDonald’s is now open
PUBLISHED: 11:06 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:19 03 June 2020
St Albans residents are happy to see the long-awaited opening of both its McDonald’s restaurants today.
The London Colney and the St Albans drive-thru are open for customers.
The earlier opening of the fast food chain outlets in Garston, Bushey and Watford left St Albans customers puzzled.
A McDonald’s spokesperson last week said: “We are working hard to expand our restaurant re-openings to all drive-thrus across the UK by early June.”
What will you be ordering?
