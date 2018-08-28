Mayor visits St Albans postal workers ahead of Christmas rush

The Mayor of St Albans City and District Rosemary Farmer (second from left) with the Royal Mail workers. Archant

Postmen and women at the St Albans Delivery Office were visited by St Albans mayor Rosemary Farmer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Mayor of St Albans City and District, Cllr Farmer praised the Royal Mail staff for their hard work during the Christmas period.

Speaking on the occasion, Cllr Farmer said: “It was great to meet the team here at St Albans and thank them for the extraordinary lengths they go to ensure Christmas parcels and cards are delivered to loved ones on time, as well as thanking them for delivering our mail services all through the year, in all weathers.”

Delivery office manager Jeromy Simson gave Farmer a tour of the office, after which she was introduced to all the staff, whom she thanked for their efforts in delivering a first-class Christmas.

• The last recommend posting dates for Christmas are: Second Class – Tuesday December 18; First Class – Thursday December 20; Special Delivery – Saturday December 22.