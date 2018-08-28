Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mayor visits St Albans postal workers ahead of Christmas rush

PUBLISHED: 15:01 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:24 18 December 2018

The Mayor of St Albans City and District Rosemary Farmer (second from left) with the Royal Mail workers.

The Mayor of St Albans City and District Rosemary Farmer (second from left) with the Royal Mail workers.

Archant

Postmen and women at the St Albans Delivery Office were visited by St Albans mayor Rosemary Farmer.

The Mayor of St Albans City and District, Cllr Farmer praised the Royal Mail staff for their hard work during the Christmas period.

Speaking on the occasion, Cllr Farmer said: “It was great to meet the team here at St Albans and thank them for the extraordinary lengths they go to ensure Christmas parcels and cards are delivered to loved ones on time, as well as thanking them for delivering our mail services all through the year, in all weathers.”

Delivery office manager Jeromy Simson gave Farmer a tour of the office, after which she was introduced to all the staff, whom she thanked for their efforts in delivering a first-class Christmas.

• The last recommend posting dates for Christmas are: Second Class – Tuesday December 18; First Class – Thursday December 20; Special Delivery – Saturday December 22.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Drug and firearms arrests in Harpenden

Noke Shot, Harpenden. Picture: Google.

Ex-St Albans scout master jailed for ‘sickening’ abuse of child

Paul Santon, of St Albans, has been jailed for 20 months for indecent assault on a child. Picture: Met Police.

Apartment blocks in Harpenden granted planning permission

2 Salisbury Avenue, where the Harpenden apartment blocks are going to be built. Picture: Google.

Bricks and rubble on roundabout near London Colney

The Bell roundabout in London Colney. Photo: Google.

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Most Read

Managers sacked and contracts closed as council probes millions in overspent cash

The depot in Bridge Road where the repairs and maintenance service is based. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

The stabbing took place in Upton Lane in Forest Gate: Pic: Twitter@AlisaMaaa

Revealed: The best and worst primary schools in Newham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Rapper J Hus is jailed for carrying a knife outside Westfield Stratford City

J Hus, who has six convictions for 10 offences, has been jailed today. Pic: Met Police

Schoolboy who fled war-torn country 11 years ago wins a place at Eton

Maheraj Ahmed with Cumberland School executive Simon Elliott and headteacher Gillian Dineen. Pic: Mark Soanes.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Mayor visits St Albans postal workers ahead of Christmas rush

The Mayor of St Albans City and District Rosemary Farmer (second from left) with the Royal Mail workers.

New St Albans charity celebrates successful inaugural year

The Harry-Krish Mootoosamy Foundation St Albans Half-Marathon team. Picture: Anna-Ruby Yates

Increase in deaths during the winter in St Albans

Verulamium Park in St Albans in winter.

St Albans police gift presents to elderly victims of crime this Christmas

Volunteer Police Cadets taking part in Operation Christmas Cop 2018. Picture: Herts police

Emergency services workers given free access to St Albans and Redbourn leisure centres

Westminster Lodge in St Albans
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists