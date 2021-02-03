Mayor's tribute to Captain Tom

Published: 4:45 PM February 3, 2021

The district flag has been flown at half-mast today, in memory of national legend Captain Sir Tom Moore.

The Mayor of St Albans, Cllr Janet Smith, has also paid tribute to the veteran fundraiser.

"We have all taken Captain Sir Tom Moore into our hearts because we really admire what he did raising so much money for the NHS. Almost £33 million is a phenomenal amount and he did it by doing something that he was able to do. He was an example to all of us to do what we can to help others during this pandemic.

"His death has saddened us all but we can take this opportunity to pause and reflect not just on him and what he did but also on all the wonderful who have been a part of the lives of residents of the district but have now sadly been taken away from us by COVID-19. Today, the council has lowered the flag in memory of Captain Tom and all departed residents.

"I’d like to thank all those people in the district who have taken up the opportunity to be vaccinated and ask them to encourage others to do so when their turn comes.

You may also want to watch:

"I’d also like to remind this group who have been vaccinated that for the time being it is still very important to behave as though they haven’t been.

"It is still necessary for them and everyone else to carry on doing all the right things: washing hands thoroughly, wearing masks, social distancing and staying at home as much as possible for as long as it takes to get this virus under control."



