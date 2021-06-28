News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Mayor re-opens Clock Tower after 21 months

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 12:40 PM June 28, 2021   
St Albans Mayor Cllr Edgar Hill opened the Clock Tower on Saturday.

St Albans Mayor Cllr Edgar Hill opened the Clock Tower on Saturday. - Credit: SAHAAS

The Mayor of St Albans officially re-opened the city's Clock Tower at the weekend.

Its doors opened again to the public on Saturday after being closed for 21 months due to Covid restrictions.

Cllr Edgar Hill marked the occasion by holding the huge ceremonial key. The 7lb key is a replica of the original, Victorian one held at St Albans Museum.

Covid safety measures are in place but pre-booking is not required. Six visitors can climb to the top of the Clock Tower every 20 minutes.

This allows our visitors enough time to climb the 93 steps, to see the working Victorian turret clock, admire Gabriel the medieval bell and enjoy the magnificent views of the Cathedral and the surrounding countryside.

You may also want to watch:

The tower is run by volunteers form both SAHAAS (St Albans and Hertfordshire Architectural and Archaeological Society) and the St Albans Civic Society, and managed by St Albans Museum.

Most Read

  1. 1 8,000 extra tickets announced for Pub in the Park with chef Tom Kerridge in St Albans
  2. 2 The Great Revolt and St Albans - how the peasants' uprising of 1381 played out across the district
  3. 3 Area Guide: The Childwickbury estate explored
  1. 4 Birds' eye view: Has the St Albans bubble burst on our teens?
  2. 5 It's time for tea as MP Bim visits Harpenden company
  3. 6 Nothing to hide! How I became a convert to naturism
  4. 7 Property Spotlight: A characterful St Albans townhouse
  5. 8 Lidl targets new Hertfordshire store locations
  6. 9 Motorists who kill cats should be prosecuted, says St Albans family after pet's death
  7. 10 Mayor re-opens Clock Tower after 21 months
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

45 Grosvenor Road, St Albans. 

Major snack brands relocate to St Albans from London

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Plastic waste after being separated from the food waste at the Agrivert recycling plant

Herts county council admits too much rubbish means recycling being...

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
61-65 St Peter's Street is set for redevelopment.

Council loses appeal over St Peter's Street development scheme

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Emma Beaton

St Albans school teacher recognised with national award

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus