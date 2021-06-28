Mayor re-opens Clock Tower after 21 months
The Mayor of St Albans officially re-opened the city's Clock Tower at the weekend.
Its doors opened again to the public on Saturday after being closed for 21 months due to Covid restrictions.
Cllr Edgar Hill marked the occasion by holding the huge ceremonial key. The 7lb key is a replica of the original, Victorian one held at St Albans Museum.
Covid safety measures are in place but pre-booking is not required. Six visitors can climb to the top of the Clock Tower every 20 minutes.
This allows our visitors enough time to climb the 93 steps, to see the working Victorian turret clock, admire Gabriel the medieval bell and enjoy the magnificent views of the Cathedral and the surrounding countryside.
The tower is run by volunteers form both SAHAAS (St Albans and Hertfordshire Architectural and Archaeological Society) and the St Albans Civic Society, and managed by St Albans Museum.
