News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Clock Tower reopens after essential repairs

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 11:00 AM June 14, 2022
Mayor Geoff Harrison opened the Clock Tower on Saturday.

Mayor Geoff Harrison opened the Clock Tower on Saturday. - Credit: SADC

The St Albans Clock Tower was officially reopened by Mayor Geoff Harrison on Saturday following the completion of essential roof repairs.

The tower usually opens on Good Friday but this year the opening had to be delayed due to the discovery of rotten wood in the roof decking, leading to the whole platform needing to be replaced.

As the building is a Scheduled Monument and a Grade I listed building, permissions had to be sort from both Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and Historic England before work could commence.

The initial cherry picker that the roofing contractors used to lift the wooden planks to the roof was not quite tall enough.

The shorter sections of wood could be brought in through the second-floor window and carried up the spiral staircase but not the longer strips.

A second, higher reaching cherry picker was hired for the second day and the longer pieces were finally hoisted to the roof and the decking completed.

Whilst the tower was closed for the decking replacement other internal repairs and replacements took place and the Victorian turret clock was serviced by Smith’s of Derby.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Serious injuries' following motorbike and van crash
  2. 2 Fears sun could be setting on St Albans Green Belt
  3. 3 The latest court results for the St Albans area
  1. 4 Goodnight Mister Tom 'makes for an enjoyable evening for all' at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans
  2. 5 Apprentice champions recognised for inspirational work
  3. 6 St Albans tower block Telford Court faces demolition
  4. 7 Stunning Grade II listed farmhouse with annexe on sale for £1m
  5. 8 St Albans Striders extend lead in Midweek Road Race League as half marathon enjoys 40th birthday
  6. 9 The Midwich Cuckoos: Keeley Hawes on Sky's gripping new drama adapted from John Wyndham’s sci-fi novel
  7. 10 Area Guide: The historic cathedral city of St Albans explored

The clock was corrected not only for the change due to British Summer Time but also for the 12 minutes that it had lost gradually since its last service.

The timing of the clock can be adjusted by adding small weights to the penny shelf on the pendulum as this has effect of speeding the clock up.

The timing of the turret clock in the Palace of Westminster’s Elizabeth Tower is adjusted in exactly the same, only they have shiny old pre-decimal one pennies and we have a collection of washers and metal nuts as our weights.

The St Albans Clock Tower is now open every weekend and bank holiday from 10.30am to 5pm until the end of September. It is staffed by volunteers from both SAHAAS (St Albans and Hertfordshire Architectural and Archaeological Society) and the St Albans Civic Society.

St Albans News

Don't Miss

St Albans City will be hoping for another good evening when Arsenal U23s visit in pre-season.

St Albans City FC

Premier League club to visit St Albans City in pre-season

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon
Wilstone Drive in St Albans celebrates the Jubilee.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee | Gallery

IN PICTURES: See how St Albans district celebrated The Queen's Platinum...

Laura Bill

person
David Herodotou started up his own car washing business.

Ex-Verulam pupil making a success out of car valeting business

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
A St Albans man has been charged under new domestic abuse legislation following an alleged incident in Potters Bar

Hertfordshire Constabulary

St Albans man handed strangulation charge under new domestic abuse law

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon