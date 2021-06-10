News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

St Albans woman wins employment appeal over biological sex claims

Logo Icon

Josh Payne Press Association

Published: 5:10 PM June 10, 2021   
Maya Forstater said biological sex is "real, important, immutable, and not to be conflated with gender identity".

Maya Forstater said biological sex is "real, important, immutable, and not to be conflated with gender identity". - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A St Albans woman has won an appeal after she lost her job for claiming people cannot change their biological sex.

Maya Forstater's contract with thinktank the Centre for Global Development (CGD) was not renewed in March 2019 after she posted tweets opposing government proposals to reform the Gender Recognition Act to allow people to identify as the opposite sex.

A High Court judge said the original tribunal had "erred in law", but added: "This judgment does not mean that those with gender-critical beliefs can 'misgender' trans persons with impunity."

Finding in favour of Ms Forstater, Mr Justice Choudhury said her views "may well be profoundly offensive and even distressing", but said they "must be tolerated in a pluralist society".

Ms Forstater, who worked as a tax expert at CGD, an international think tank that campaigns against poverty and inequality, took her case to an employment tribunal on the grounds that her dismissal constituted discrimination against her beliefs.

You may also want to watch:

But employment judge James Tayler previously dismissed her claim, saying her views are "absolutist in her view of sex".

During the employment appeal tribunal in April, she reiterated her views that biological sex is "real, important, immutable, and not to be conflated with gender identity".

Most Read

  1. 1 Quarantine hotel set up in St Albans
  2. 2 George Street traders call for permanent pedestrianisation as street closure debate continues
  3. 3 Harpenden constituency to go under proposed boundary changes
  1. 4 Eclipse: How and when to watch the partial solar eclipse on Thursday
  2. 5 COVID makes houses Hertfordshire's hottest properties
  3. 6 Free lunchtime concert at St Peter's Church in St Albans
  4. 7 St Albans crowned UK's cleanest city
  5. 8 5K running initiative celebrates first anniversary and global reach
  6. 9 Efficiency measures sought for Watford Hospital redevelopment to keep project within budget
  7. 10 Football club donates pitch to St Albans primary school

Harry Potter author JK Rowling previously came out in support of the claimant, tweeting: "Live your best life in peace and security.

"But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real?"
 

St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Faircross Way, St Albans

St Albans and Harpenden named among UK's most expensive places to buy...

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Fire crew attend St Albans Cathedral

Cathedral fire fears: Alarm sparks blaze concerns

Caroline Thain

Logo Icon
Affinity Water visited St Albans with their giant bath tub as part of their SOS Save Our Streams campaign

Enormous bath makes a splash in St Albans

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Members of St Albans u3a before the pandemic.

What do you know about the University of the Third Age in St Albans?

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus