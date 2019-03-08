Marshalswick church to host charity concert

Marshalswick Baptist Free Church in St Albans is holding a charity concert with music from the first half of the 19th century.

The concert will be held on Saturday, June 29, and the Trio Con Brio, formed by Mark Smith on piano and Janet Spotswood and Angela Crispe on clarinet, will perform alongside the Little Singers, featuring mezzo soprano Angharad Little and tenor Robert Little.

The programme includes pieces such as Felix Mendelssohn's Concert Pieces (Konzertstück) Numbers one and two for two clarinets and piano, in addition to Robert Schumann's song cycle, Fauenliebe und Leben, and works by Franz Schubert and Gaetano Donizetti.

Entry to the charity concert is free of charge, with a retiring collection to raise money for The Children's Society and Marshalswick Baptist Free Church's building appeal- 'Project 50'.

The event starts at 7:30pm.