Markyate road was closed in early hours after incident

The A5183 Watling Street, between Markyate and Kensworth, was closed at about 5am. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

A Markyate road was blocked in the early hours of this morning after an incident.

Emergency services closed the A5183 Watling Street, between Markyate and Kensworth, at about 5am.

In a Tweet at the time, Bedfordshire Police asked drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

More information on this as it becomes available.