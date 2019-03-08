Advanced search

Indian takeaway in Markyate crowned best in the UK

PUBLISHED: 16:34 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:34 13 November 2019

Left to right: Journalist Adam Shaw, Just Eat marketing director Matt Bushby, chef Bakhtiar Murshed, Gyash Uddin and Soiab Alom from Fusion Foods in Markyate, Cobra Beer founder Lord Karan Bilimoria and journalist Cathy Newman. Picture: Supplied

Left to right: Journalist Adam Shaw, Just Eat marketing director Matt Bushby, chef Bakhtiar Murshed, Gyash Uddin and Soiab Alom from Fusion Foods in Markyate, Cobra Beer founder Lord Karan Bilimoria and journalist Cathy Newman. Picture: Supplied

An Indian takeaway in Markyate was crowned best in the UK after winning top prize at the Curry Life awards.

Chef Bakhtiar Murshed with the award trophy for Fusion Foods in Markyate. Picture: SuppliedChef Bakhtiar Murshed with the award trophy for Fusion Foods in Markyate. Picture: Supplied

Fusion Foods in High Street won in the 'best takeaway' category at the annual awards ceremony in London.

The takeaway is the second business which owner Gyash Uddin has opened in the town. He said: "It's a great location on the corner of a junction and I snapped it up after the previous business closed.

"We opened in January and things have just got better and better."

Fusion Foods in Markyate won 'best takeaway' at the Curry Life Awards. Picture: SuppliedFusion Foods in Markyate won 'best takeaway' at the Curry Life Awards. Picture: Supplied

The business employs eight staff, serving up to 60 meals on a weeknight and up to 90 on weekends within a three-mile delivery zone. Chef specials include king tandoori prawn and Fusion special biryani.

Just Eat UK managing director Andrew Kenny said: "A massive congratulations to all of the nominees and winners on your achievements - you truly are the best of the best."

