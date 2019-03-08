Markyate horticulturist in the running for national award

A horticulturist from Markyate has progressed to the semi-final in Screwfix's competition to find Britain's top tradeperson.

Paul Cramp runs Amberley Garden Services, a company which provides garden maintenance, design and horticultural consultancy.

The competition had over 1,000 entries, but only 10 will make it to the live final in September. During the semi-final, Screwfix representatives will interview Paul about his business, trade skills, customer service and ambitions.

Paul said: "There is a serious shortage of skilled horticulturists in the UK and my agenda is to raise the profile of the trade."

The winner will receive £20,000 in tools, tech and future training.

Director of brand and marketing at Screwfix Caroline Welsh said: "We are looking for phenomenal tradespeople who go that extra mile for their customers."