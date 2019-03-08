Advanced search

Pedestrian injured in Markyate crash now in stable condition

PUBLISHED: 15:02 05 September 2019

A car hit a pedestrian on A5183 between Markyate and Kensworth. Picture: Danny Loo

A car hit a pedestrian on A5183 between Markyate and Kensworth. Picture: Danny Loo

The pedestrian who was seriously injured in a Markyate crash is now in a stable condition.

At about 4.30am on September 1, Bedfordshire Police were called to the northbound carriageway of the A5183, between Markyate and Kensworth.

A blue Mercedes hit a man in his 20s, who was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and the road was closed.

The man is now in a stable condition.

Sgt Russ Jones from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have seen the vehicle or the pedestrian at the time of the collision, or a short time before, and in particular anyone who has dashcam footage.

"This information will help us establish what happened."

Anyone with information should contact Sgt Jones on 101 with reference Op Molong.

