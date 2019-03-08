Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Markyate bank card thief spared jail time

PUBLISHED: 13:07 14 March 2019

Robert Rowe stole a bank card from a parked car in Markyate.

Robert Rowe stole a bank card from a parked car in Markyate.

Archant

A Markyate bank card thief has been sentenced for fraud but spared jail time.

Doorbell cameras captured the moment when Robert Rowe, of Hereford Way in Aylesbury, was trying the door handles of cars parked on Manse Court in Markyate on January 28.

He stole a card from a wallet inside one of the vehicles at about 3.15pm, and then used the contactless feature to buy tobacco from a Co-op on Silk Mill Way in Tring - activity which was also captured on the shop’s CCTV.

Rowe also returned to the store later that morning, took food from the shelves, and left without paying.

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to fraud, theft, and a further charge of going equipped to interfere with motor vehicles at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 6.

The last interference charge relates to an offence in the early hours of January 17, on Flamsteadbury Lane in Redbourn, when residents spotted Rowe peering through car windows and called the police.

On that occasion, he was arrested and found to be carrying a torch and screwdriver.

Rowe has been sentenced to 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

PC Brian Evans said: “If Rowe commits any further offences during his 12 month suspended sentence he risks being sent to prison for these offences and also being dealt with for any further offending.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to ensure they remove all valuables from their vehicle when leaving it parked. Even something as insignificant as small change could be attractive to thieves and result in you becoming a victim of crime.

“Please also ensure that you leave your vehicle properly secure and double check that the doors are locked by lifting the door handles rather than just relying on your key fob.”

Advice about vehicle safety can also be found at www.herts.police.uk/Information-and-services/Advice/Advice

Anyone with information about criminal activity should contact the police on 101 or on the anonymous Crimestoppers line 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Car and lorry involved in crash on M1 near Redbourn

Police were called to a crash on the M1 near Redbourn.

Tree falls and hits nursery school in St Albans

The fallen tree in Victoria Playing Fields, which hit Muriel Green Nursery School in St Albans. Picture: Craig Shepheard

St Albans children with no school place will not be given priority following parent protest

Parents and children protest the lack of secondary school places in St Albans city centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Tributes paid to well-loved St Albans disability activist

Glen Shorey with his father and Sandra Stellon, support teacher at Sandringham School

Firefighters rush to three vehicle crash in Chiswell Green

Tippendell Lane. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Most Read

Car and lorry involved in crash on M1 near Redbourn

Police were called to a crash on the M1 near Redbourn.

Tree falls and hits nursery school in St Albans

The fallen tree in Victoria Playing Fields, which hit Muriel Green Nursery School in St Albans. Picture: Craig Shepheard

St Albans children with no school place will not be given priority following parent protest

Parents and children protest the lack of secondary school places in St Albans city centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Tributes paid to well-loved St Albans disability activist

Glen Shorey with his father and Sandra Stellon, support teacher at Sandringham School

Firefighters rush to three vehicle crash in Chiswell Green

Tippendell Lane. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Markyate bank card thief spared jail time

Robert Rowe stole a bank card from a parked car in Markyate.

Police launch video appeal after death of St Albans pensioner in hit-and-run

Police launched a video appeal to help identify a black Vauxhall Zafira believed to be involved in the death of pensioner Barbara Liddle. Picture: Herts Police

Govia Thameslink given £5 million fine for May 2018 timetable chaos

Govia Thameslink has been fined £5 million for the May timetable chaos. Picture: DANNY LOO.

Redbourn widow hits the dancefloor to raise money for hospice

Pauline King and Ken Hart from Redbourn will be dancing to raise money for the Hospice of St Francis. Picture: The Hospice of St Francis

Another win has Harpenden Town looking up the table once again

Kyle McLeish was on target for Harpenden Town against Cockfosters. Picture: Karyn Haddon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists