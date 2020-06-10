Farmers’ Markets and Maltings plans for reopening

As lockdown restrictions begin to ease, some St Albans and Harpenden shopping outlets are planning on reopening.

The St Albans farmers’ market is set to return this Sunday, June 14, at a reduced capacity with 25 traders in total.

Each stall will be spaced out along St Peter’s Street and into Market Place.

Following suit, the Harpenden farmers’ market will also make a comeback on June 28 on the common.

It will be operating a one-in one-out queuing system, and a full list of traders attending will be confirmed soon.

The Maltings Shopping Centre in St Albans will also be open from Monday.

It has been initiating measures such as one-way systems, floor stickers to mark social distancing rules, hand sanitation stations and increased cleaning.

Staff will be on hand to check shoppers are adhering to social distancing guidelines.

As well as heightened hygiene measures, the centre benefits from on-site security that will monitor and control the social distancing rules at all times.