St Albans Charter Market trader shortlisted for national award

An eco-friendly market trader has won through to the final of a prestigious national award.

Danni Jefferson, 24, who trades as Jefferson Crafts at the twice-weekly St Albans Charter Market, is in the running for the title of Young Market Trader of the Year.

She set up her stall 18 months ago after being made redundant from her retail job, selling eco-friendly products for bathrooms and kitchens that she makes at home from sustainable and reusable materials.

Her range includes wash bags, make-up wipes, towels, bowl covers, dish cloths and soap holders.

Danni will travel to Stratford-upon-Avon this weekend to compete in the socially-distanced final against 50 other traders, aged 16 to 30, for the title, which is handed out by the National Market Traders’ Federation (NMTF).

The winner will receive £500 and the chance to enhance their profile with last year’s winner being featured on BBC TV’s One Show.

Cottonmill resident Danni, who has already won the regional final for London and the south east, said: “I would be over the moon if I landed the national title too.

“This business started out as a little sideline, but when I lost my job I threw everything into it, became a regular market trader and have not looked back.

“I love the whole experience of working at the market and am committed to making and selling products that are kind to the environment.

“It has been tough during the COVID lockdown, of course, but I am very confident Jefferson Crafts will continue to grow as things settle down – and winning the title would be a great boost.”

Cllr Mandy McNeil, portfolio holder for business, tourism and culture, will be going to the final to cheer on Danni.

“She is a wonderful example of the opportunities that our Charter Market can give to young, local entrepreneurs who want to set up their own business. She has given it a go and made a huge success of it.

“This is the second major award that the market has been shortlisted for in recent weeks. We have also been nominated for the title of the UK’s Best Food Market 2020 at the Great British Food Awards.”