Market trader says goodbye to beard after 15 years
Alicia Nelson
- Credit: Matt Adams
A popular Charter Market trader has said farewell to his iconic beard to raise £2,500 for a local recovery home.
Keith Adsley of Eat Wholefoods said he would not lose his facial fuzz for anything less than £1,000, but after smashing his target he had no option but to follow through with his pledge and brave the shave.
He faced the razor for the first time in 15 years with the support of Alternative Barbering Co in George Street, with all money raised going towards Hope House, set up to assist an addiction-free life and provide access to appropriate services for its residents.
The recover home's founders Lynn Dutton and Sharon Linney embraced the occasion by wearing fake beards!
Lynne said: “He’s a really big supporter of ours and what he’s done is amazing. We worked for three years fundraising to open this recovery home, Sharon and I work 40 hours a week unpaid to keep this non-profit project open.”
Alternative Barbers owner Sam Campagna said, “I always want to support our local charities. It’s a nice thing and a privilege to do it. I’m happy to be part of the contribution. I’m from St Albans and I support this local charity.”
Non-profit project Hope House was hoping to become a charity, but due to the pandemic this has been delayed resulting in the scheme relying on fundraising to help collect £6,500 by Christmas.
Keith said: “All charities are great but it's more pertinent to support those charities that operate in the community you work and live in. More importantly, I’m happy to do a tiny sacrifice to help others less fortunate in this great city. I encourage everyone to give a pound, the cost of a coffee or a gin and tonic to support this local great charity.”
Local community services help with the daily running of Hope House by supplying necessary provisions.
If you would like to contribute to Hope House's Christmas target, donate through the JustGiving site at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lynn-Dutton-3
To get involved by holding your own fundraising event, email Lynn Dutton at: lynnallsey@icloud.com or contact her via the Hope House – Supported Living Facebook page.