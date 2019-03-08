St Albans school runs internet safety workshops for pupils and parents

Education Child Protection safeguarding consultant Katrina Curtis delivers a workshop regarding online safety for children at Margaret Wix School. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

A St Albans primary school ran online safety workshops for national Child Sexual Exploitation Day this week.

Margaret Wix School dedicated Monday to teaching children and adults how to stay safe on the internet.

Pupils were encouraged to use websites they usually visit and explore security and privacy settings.

At the end of the day the children each wrote a safety pledge based on their learning.

Parents were also invited to an evening interactive talk by their own children, who had written them persuasive letters explaining why they wanted them to attend. The session was followed by an opportunity to ask questions.

Headteacher Damien Johnston said: “We took this opportunity to raise awareness about the exploitation of children and young people. It is our intention to enable parents and children to stay safe. It is hard for parents as they have to keep up with their children and constant changes in technology.”

For more information on keeping children safe online visit: http://tinyurl.com/qararh4