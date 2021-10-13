News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
St Albans pupils plant pear tree marking royal legacy

Laura Bill

Published: 11:44 AM October 13, 2021   
The Queen’s Green Canopy is a unique tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

The Queen's Green Canopy is a unique tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee in 2022 which invites people from across the UK to plant a tree for the jubilee.

A St Albans primary school planted a tree as part of a national green initiative.

All of the Margaret Wix School pupils gathered on their playing field to witness the planting of the celebration pear tree by The Lord Lieutenant, Robert Voss.

The Lord Lieutenant then spoke to the children about The Queen, describing her reign as 'extraordinary',  and paid tribute to the legacy that the event marked .


The Queen’s Green Canopy is a unique tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 which invites people from across the UK to plant a tree for the jubilee.

As well as inviting the planting of new trees, The Queen’s Green Canopy will dedicate a network of 70  woodlands across the nation and identify 70 ancient trees to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years of service. 

Headteacher of Margaret Wix Claire Gibbs said she is extremely proud that the school has been selected.

She added: "The school parliament were in attendance and the school’s prime minister and deputy prime minister read a poem, recognising the importance of what the pear tree represents for the environment and the legacy for future pupils."

