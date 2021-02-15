News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Margaret Wix Bake Off poses cooking challenge for pupils

Laura Bill

Published: 11:52 AM February 15, 2021   
Entries for The Great Margaret Wix Bake Off.

Entries for The Great Margaret Wix Bake Off. - Credit: Margaret Wix School

There were plenty of showstoppers when pupils from a St Albans school cooked up some tasty treats at home during lockdown.

The Great Margaret Wix Bake Off was held in conjunction with The Enchanted Tea Rooms in Redbourn, following a virtual visit to the venue ahead of the event.

The children were presented with four different categories to take part in - including large cake, cupcakes and biscuits - and given a day off home schooling to take part in the competition.

Assistant headteacher Claire Gibbs said: “We have been so proud of the children at our school and we wanted to give them time away from the screen, time with their families and time to be creative. We have been amazed by the results!” 

The children will need to wait until after half-term to find out who the winners are and the star bakers will receive a box of cupcakes from The Enchanted Tea Rooms delivered to their homes.

