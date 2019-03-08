Man jailed for violent attack on ex-girlfriend in Harpenden

Sabri Naeem violently attacked his ex-girlfriend in Harpenden. Picture: Herts police Archant

A man who violently attacked his ex-girlfriend in Harpenden – leaving her with potentially life-long injuries – has been jailed for 14 years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sabri Naeem beat up his former partner in Harpenden’s Milton Road on July 1 last year.

Having first wrapped wire around his gloves, the 34-year-old punched and kicked the victim to the floor before hitting her with a full wine bottle.

She was left with a broken wrist and permanent damage to one of her eyes.

Naeem – of Priory Road in East Ham – became a wanted man, being arrested weeks later after he was tracked down by Herts police in east London.

At St Albans Crown Court today (March 29), Naeem was found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a Class A drug.

The judge described Naeem as a “dangerous” man and handed him a 14-year jail term.

Det Con Laura Bassett, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Domestic Abuse Investigation and Safeguarding Unit, said: “I am pleased that we have secured this conviction and have no doubt Naeem is a dangerous man.

“His brutal and vindictive actions left a woman with potentially life-long injuries. My hope is that the victim in this case can move forward with her life, free from abuse.”

Former St Albans Ch Insp Stuart Cheek, who has since moved to the Domestic Abuse Investigation and Safeguarding Unit as a detective chief inspector, added: “At the trial the victim chose not to give evidence against Naeem.

“While it is a shame she could not support the prosecution, we recognise the difficult circumstances that many victims of domestic abuse face.

“Excellent initial evidence gathering and then diligent detective work by Det Con Bassett meant that we did not need to rely solely on the victim’s testimony to secure a conviction.

“In the end the jury concluded that Naeem was guilty of this horrific, spiteful and frenzied attack. He will now be staying in prison for a long time.”

Survivors of domestic abuse who would like guidance and support should call Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline on 08 088 088 088.

It is a confidential, free, support and signposting service for anyone affected by domestic abuse.