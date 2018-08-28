Man stole more than £100 worth of meat from St Albans shop
PUBLISHED: 07:16 26 January 2019
A man has been given a suspended sentence after stealing more than £100 worth of meat from Marks and Spencer in St Albans.
Martin Gallagher appeared at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on January 14, when he admitted the offence.
The 29-year-old stolen £100.30 worth of meat on January 11.
He was given a six-week jail term, suspended for 18 months.
The resident of Crawley Green Road in Luton was not ordered to pay costs or a victim surcharge due to his lack of means.