Man stole more than £100 worth of meat from St Albans shop

A man has faced court after stealing meat from Marks and Spencer in St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

A man has been given a suspended sentence after stealing more than £100 worth of meat from Marks and Spencer in St Albans.

Martin Gallagher appeared at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on January 14, when he admitted the offence.

The 29-year-old stolen £100.30 worth of meat on January 11.

He was given a six-week jail term, suspended for 18 months.

The resident of Crawley Green Road in Luton was not ordered to pay costs or a victim surcharge due to his lack of means.