Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man stole more than £100 worth of meat from St Albans shop

PUBLISHED: 07:16 26 January 2019

A man has faced court after stealing meat from Marks and Spencer in St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

A man has faced court after stealing meat from Marks and Spencer in St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

A man has been given a suspended sentence after stealing more than £100 worth of meat from Marks and Spencer in St Albans.

Martin Gallagher appeared at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on January 14, when he admitted the offence.

The 29-year-old stolen £100.30 worth of meat on January 11.

He was given a six-week jail term, suspended for 18 months.

The resident of Crawley Green Road in Luton was not ordered to pay costs or a victim surcharge due to his lack of means.

Most Read

Boy jailed for nine years after St Albans stabbing

Verulamium Park

Knife produced after assault on 11-year-old cyclist in St Albans

An 11-year-old was pushed off his bike on the Alban Way.

Man jailed after attacking and threatening to kill his wife in Harpenden

Christopher Storton was sentenced to 26 months in prison for attacking and threatening his wife in Harpenden. Picture: Herts Police

Villagers win campaign against disruptive roadworks in Radlett after 600-strong petition

A lorry crosses the bridge on Harper lane

Future of London Colney nature reserve uncertain as wildlife trust sell it to anonymous bidder

Broad Colney Lakes, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Boy jailed for nine years after St Albans stabbing

Verulamium Park

Knife produced after assault on 11-year-old cyclist in St Albans

An 11-year-old was pushed off his bike on the Alban Way.

Man jailed after attacking and threatening to kill his wife in Harpenden

Christopher Storton was sentenced to 26 months in prison for attacking and threatening his wife in Harpenden. Picture: Herts Police

Villagers win campaign against disruptive roadworks in Radlett after 600-strong petition

A lorry crosses the bridge on Harper lane

Future of London Colney nature reserve uncertain as wildlife trust sell it to anonymous bidder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Man stole more than £100 worth of meat from St Albans shop

A man has faced court after stealing meat from Marks and Spencer in St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

Boy jailed for nine years after St Albans stabbing

Verulamium Park

St Albans fraudster who staged burglary and committed £1m mortgage fraud jailed

Anthony McGrath, of St Albans, has been jailed after staging a burglary and committing mortgage fraud worth over £1million. Picture: Beds Police

Heartfelt plea for return of 10-year-old’s dog after pooch is stolen in St Albans

Roxy was stolen from a parked car in St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Police appeal after St Albans dog stolen from parked car

Roxy was stolen from a parked car in St Albans. Picture: Herts police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists