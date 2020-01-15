Man still in critical condition after St Albans crash
PUBLISHED: 10:14 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:25 15 January 2020
Archant
A man is still in hospital in a critical condition after a city centre crash on Friday.
The collision between a van and a motorbike took place on Holywell Hill at 7.10am on Friday, January 10.
You may also want to watch:
The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries, and was taken by air ambulance to the Royal London Hospital.
Sgt Simon Cooper, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: "We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward as a matter of urgency."
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or go to herts.police.uk/report.