Man still in critical condition after St Albans crash

A man is still in hospital in a critical condition after a city centre crash on Friday.

The collision between a van and a motorbike took place on Holywell Hill at 7.10am on Friday, January 10.

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries, and was taken by air ambulance to the Royal London Hospital.

Sgt Simon Cooper, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: "We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or go to herts.police.uk/report.