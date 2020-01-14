Man seriously injured after London Colney stabbing

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Cotlandswick, London Colney. Picture: Archant Archant

A 20-year-old man suffered a broken arm and stab wounds after being assaulted in London Colney last night.

Police were called to Cotlandswick just after 6.30pm yesterday (Monday, January 14) to reports that a man had been attacked and stabbed.

The victim suffered multiple injuries, including a broken arm and stab wounds to his body, which are serious but not life-threatening.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/3799/20.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report