Man seriously injured after London Colney stabbing
PUBLISHED: 10:30 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:40 14 January 2020
Archant
A 20-year-old man suffered a broken arm and stab wounds after being assaulted in London Colney last night.
Police were called to Cotlandswick just after 6.30pm yesterday (Monday, January 14) to reports that a man had been attacked and stabbed.
The victim suffered multiple injuries, including a broken arm and stab wounds to his body, which are serious but not life-threatening.
He was taken to hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/3799/20.
You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report