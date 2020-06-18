Advanced search

Appeal after man allegedly spat at in Wheathampstead field

PUBLISHED: 16:43 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:43 18 June 2020

A man was allegedly hit in the face and spat at in a Wheathampstead playing field last week – and police are now appealing for witnesses.

The incident took place at Marford Playing Fields between 7pm and 8pm on Wednesday, June 10.

The man was sat on a bench in an isolated area when a woman he did not know approached him.

She allegedly threatened the man, spat at him and hit him in the face. No injury was sustained.

The woman is described as white, in her 30s, and of medium height with curly brown shoulder length hair.

She was wearing black trousers and a black jacket.

PC Alex Olteanu, of the Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “This was an upsetting incident for the man involved and I’d like to speak to the woman concerned.

“Were you in or around the playing fields at the time of this incident? Did you see what happened? Or do you know the woman involved? If so please contact me directly via email at alex.olteanu@herts.pnn.police.uk.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/45827/20.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

