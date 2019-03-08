Man seriously injured at St Albans City Station

St Albans City Station. Photo: DANNY LOO. Archant

A man was seriously injured at St Albans City Station yesterday afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At about 3pm, paramedics rushed to help a man who had a serious wound on his arm at St Albans City Station.

It is believed he sustained the injury while attempting to climb the fence.

He was airlifted to hospital and is still receiving treatment.

British Transport Police officers were called to the incident, but it is not being treated as suspicious.