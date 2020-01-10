Advanced search

Breaking

Air ambulance lands as man seriously injured in St Albans crash

PUBLISHED: 09:16 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:16 10 January 2020

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Archant

A man has been seriously injured following a crash in St Albans city centre this morning, police have confirmed.

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura BillImages from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

You may also want to watch:

A collision between a car and a motorbike took place on Holywell Hill leading to its closure.

An air ambulance has now arrived on the scene, with a road ambulance also in attendance.

More updates to follow.

Most Read

St Albans gets new ‘chat benches’ to help combat loneliness

Newly elected MP Daisy Cooper is supporting the new benches located on: Longacres park, Drakes Drive open space, Camp play area, Foxcroft play area, Sopwell Nunnery Green space. Verulamium park, Oysterfields Park, Victoria playing field, Clarence park and Fleetville park, Picture: Rob Cooper

Closure order on St Albans address after antisocial behaviour and suspected drug offences

Police imposed a closure order in Telford Court in St Albans following reports of antisocial behaviour and drug offences. Picture: Herts police

St Albans named London’s top commuter hotspot

St Albans has topped Yopa's 2020 London Commuter Guide. Picture: DANNY LOO

Increase in train prices ‘a kick in the teeth’ for St Albans commuters

St Albans commuters are faced with a 2.7 per cent hike in train fares. Picture: Peter Alvey

St Albans primary school cites ‘high expectations’ as reason for successful Ofsted inspection

Margaret Wix Primary School in St Albans received a 'good' Ofsted inspection. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

St Albans gets new ‘chat benches’ to help combat loneliness

Newly elected MP Daisy Cooper is supporting the new benches located on: Longacres park, Drakes Drive open space, Camp play area, Foxcroft play area, Sopwell Nunnery Green space. Verulamium park, Oysterfields Park, Victoria playing field, Clarence park and Fleetville park, Picture: Rob Cooper

Closure order on St Albans address after antisocial behaviour and suspected drug offences

Police imposed a closure order in Telford Court in St Albans following reports of antisocial behaviour and drug offences. Picture: Herts police

St Albans named London’s top commuter hotspot

St Albans has topped Yopa's 2020 London Commuter Guide. Picture: DANNY LOO

Increase in train prices ‘a kick in the teeth’ for St Albans commuters

St Albans commuters are faced with a 2.7 per cent hike in train fares. Picture: Peter Alvey

St Albans primary school cites ‘high expectations’ as reason for successful Ofsted inspection

Margaret Wix Primary School in St Albans received a 'good' Ofsted inspection. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Air ambulance lands as man seriously injured in St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

St Albans city centre road closed following crash

Holywell Hill is currently closed. Picture: Google Maps

Parking restriction lifted at St Albans visitor centre

St Albans district council is allowing Highfield Park Visitor Centre's car park to remain open in the evenings. Picture: Google Street View

Take the Rennie Grove Hospice Care 30-day virtual challenge

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is encouraging people to take part in a 30-day virtual challenge. Picture: Rennie Grove

New video series highlights Hertfordshire-wide efforts to get healthy in 2020

Herts County Council have released short videos to encourage residents to get healthier in 2020. Picture: Herts County Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists