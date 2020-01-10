Breaking
Air ambulance lands as man seriously injured in St Albans crash
PUBLISHED: 09:16 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:16 10 January 2020
A man has been seriously injured following a crash in St Albans city centre this morning, police have confirmed.
Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill
A collision between a car and a motorbike took place on Holywell Hill leading to its closure.
An air ambulance has now arrived on the scene, with a road ambulance also in attendance.
More updates to follow.