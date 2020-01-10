Breaking

Air ambulance lands as man seriously injured in St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill Archant

A man has been seriously injured following a crash in St Albans city centre this morning, police have confirmed.

A collision between a car and a motorbike took place on Holywell Hill leading to its closure.

An air ambulance has now arrived on the scene, with a road ambulance also in attendance.

More updates to follow.