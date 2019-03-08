Man jailed after distraction burglary in St Albans

Christopher Henry pleaded guilty to a distractiong burglary targeting an elderly woman in St Albans. Picture: Met police Archant

A man who conned his way into the home of an elderly victim in St Albans has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Christopher Henry, 54, of Blenheim Park Road in the South Croydon area of London, pleaded guilty to distraction burglary offences in Woolwich Crown Court earlier this month.

In November last year, Henry targeted an 86-year-old women who was home alone at her flat in St Albans.

The woman answered a knock on the door by a middle-aged man, who explained that he was a plumber responding to a call-out from a neighbour who had a leak in their property.

You may also want to watch:

He told her he needed access to her home so he could check under the kitchen sink for the leak, so the victim accompanied him to her kitchen and helped move items out from under the sink so he could access the pipework.

While she was distracted in the kitchen, a second man entered the flat, searched her bedroom and stole five gold rings and a £20 note.

During the trial Henry pleaded guilty to two other distraction burglaries committed in 2018, where he also tricked his way into the homes of elderly people and stole jewellery and cash.

DC Craig Blake, who investigated the case, said: "Henry preyed on some of the most vulnerable people in the community and his crime will have had a serious effect on his victim, who has had her home violated and lost some treasured possessions.

"The sentence handed out reflects the callous nature of his crime and will act as a warning and a deterrent to thieves who seek to prey on the vulnerable in our society."