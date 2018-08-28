Advanced search

Man in his 20s murdered in London Colney

PUBLISHED: 10:28 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:28 29 November 2018

A man was stabbed to death in London Colney last night.

The victim, a man in his 20s from London, was found seriously injured by a member of the public in Walsingham Way at around 7.30pm yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the man was taken to hospital. He had suffered stab wounds and later died from his injuries.

Walsingham Way is currently closed while police investigate the circumstances surrounding the murder.

Det Insp Iain Macpherson from the the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “Due to the police cordon that remains in place in Walsingham Way today a primary school in the road will remain closed.

“The school is not connected in any way to the incident but it is close to where the man was found so officers need to carry out a detailed examination of the area.

“Anyone who has information that may help our investigation is asked to contact us as soon as possible via the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 655 of November 28 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report.”

Insp Jon Roche from the St Albans Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “This sort of incident is very unusual in London Colney and I understand that it will have left the local community concerned.

“Officers will be in the local area today carrying out reassurance patrols and speaking to local people.”

