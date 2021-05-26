News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Appeal following fatal crash in Sandridge

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 9:49 AM May 26, 2021    Updated: 10:36 AM May 26, 2021
A motorist has died in a road traffic collision in Sandridge.

A motorist has died in a road traffic collision in Sandridge. - Credit: Archant


A motorist has been killed in a crash just outside of St Albans last night.

A grey BMW 520D and a black Mercedes C180 were involved in a collision on St Albans Road shortly
before 9.30pm last night, and a man in his 30s died as a result.

Police are now appealing for anyone in the area at the time to contact them, including drivers with dashcams.

Sgt Simon Cooper from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: “Firstly, I would like to say that my thoughts are with the man’s friends and family at this difficult time.

“I am appealing for anybody who saw the collision or the events leading up to it to get in touch. Were you in the area? Did you see what happened?

You may also want to watch:

“If you were driving in the area and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, please check it and let us know if you spot something that might help our enquiries.

“Any information you have, no matter how small it might seem, could be really important. Please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 or emailing me at simon.cooper@herts.police.uk quoting Operation Ermined.”

Most Read

  1. 1 St Albans named UK's chicest city
  2. 2 ‘Sophisticated’ wine bar seeks premises licence to open in Harpenden
  3. 3 St Albans homeless provision desperately in need of volunteers
  1. 4 Appeal following fatal crash in Sandridge
  2. 5 St Albans community garden opens
  3. 6 Property Spotlight: A St Albans city centre apartment with on-site gym
  4. 7 #FreePalestine protest taking place in Verulamium Park
  5. 8 Councillors to determine licence application by St Albans City FC
  6. 9 Bomb squad called to street in St Albans
  7. 10 'It felt like being stalked' - police to pay £35,000 compensation after officer's gross misconduct
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The parking sign at Sainsbury's in Colney Fields.

Sainsbury's Sunday parking fines U-turn

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Brown bears at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo

'Upsetting' day at Whipsnade Zoo as escaped brown bears euthanised

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
These cobbles in Gurney Court Road have been removed by Herts county council.

Historic cobbles ripped up during pavement works in St Albans road

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Aaron McDonagh is currently wanted by Herts police

Have you seen this wanted man?

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus