Appeal following fatal crash in Sandridge

Published: 9:49 AM May 26, 2021 Updated: 10:36 AM May 26, 2021





A motorist has been killed in a crash just outside of St Albans last night.

A grey BMW 520D and a black Mercedes C180 were involved in a collision on St Albans Road shortly

before 9.30pm last night, and a man in his 30s died as a result.

Police are now appealing for anyone in the area at the time to contact them, including drivers with dashcams.

Sgt Simon Cooper from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: “Firstly, I would like to say that my thoughts are with the man’s friends and family at this difficult time.

“I am appealing for anybody who saw the collision or the events leading up to it to get in touch. Were you in the area? Did you see what happened?

You may also want to watch:

“If you were driving in the area and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, please check it and let us know if you spot something that might help our enquiries.

“Any information you have, no matter how small it might seem, could be really important. Please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 or emailing me at simon.cooper@herts.police.uk quoting Operation Ermined.”