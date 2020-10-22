Man jailed after breaking victim’s leg with metal pole in St Albans

A man has been sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison after violently breaking another man’s leg, leaving him with long-term mobility issues.

Mikele Abraham, 30, chased a 38-year-old man along Drovers Way with a four-foot metal pole.

On Adelaide Street, Abraham hit the man ten times, while the victim laid on the floor. He was arrested in Civic Close shortly after, having disposed of the pole.

St Albans Local Crime Unit DC Stephanie Phillips said: “This was a brutal attack which inflicted serious long-term injuries to a man who has had to have surgery and continues to have ongoing mobility issues to both of his legs.

“It also had a serious impact on people out and about enjoying themselves that evening and people dining at Bar Meze where the attack happened at 9.30pm.

“This level of violence and the long-term impact for this man was so serious that he rightly received a 10-year custodial sentence.”

Abraham was charged and remanded until his trial, which started on October 5, and he was found guilty of GBH on October 9.

On October 15 he was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison for GBH and a further nine months, to run concurrently, for possession of an offensive weapon.