Man injured after falling off ladder in St Albans

A man was injured after falling off a ladder in French Row, St Albans. Picture: Archant Archant

A man has hurt his arm after falling off a ladder in St Albans city centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A man was injured after falling off a ladder in French Row, St Albans. Picture: Archant A man was injured after falling off a ladder in French Row, St Albans. Picture: Archant

The fall took place at around 2.45pm today in French Row outside clothes shop H+I=U.

The ambulance service is currently at the scene.

A man was injured after falling off a ladder in French Row, St Albans. Picture: Archant A man was injured after falling off a ladder in French Row, St Albans. Picture: Archant

You may also want to watch: