Man in hospital after reportedly falling from scaffolding in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 12:57 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 18 February 2019

Bricket Road, St Albans.

Archant

Emergency services rushed to help a man who had reportedly fallen from some scaffolding in St Albans this morning.

Police officers, firefighters, and ambulance crews were called to Bricket Road at about 9am this morning to aid the man in his 50s.

The East of England Ambulance Service sent a Hazardous Area Response Team, an ambulance officer, an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, and an Essex and Herts Air Ambulance to the scene.

He was taken to Harefield Hospital by land ambulance.

The Health and Safety Executive are aware and are due to attend the site.

More information on this incident as it becomes available.

