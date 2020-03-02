Man in his 60s dies following St Albans crash

A picture of the incident on the A414. Picture: Derrick Davies Archant

A man has sadly died after being in a car crash involving several vehicles near St Albans this morning.

At around 9am today three cars and a lorry were involved in a collision at the Park Street roundabout, on the A414 North Orbital Road.

Police, ambulance and fire services all attended the scene. One person - a man in his 60s - was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A 36-year-old man from Luton was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody at this time.

Sergeant Simon Cooper, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: "Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, a man sadly passed away at the scene. We have informed his next of kin, and they are currently being supported by specially trained officers. We ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

"We are appealing for the public's help so we can give them some answers. If you were driving in the area at the time, did you witness the collision or the events leading up to it? If you do have information and haven't already spoken to us, please get in contact as a matter of urgency.

"If you were in the area and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, we ask that you please review the footage and send us anything you think could assist with our investigation."

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference Op Fermat.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.