Man taken to hospital after falling down three flights of stairs in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 15:20 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:19 22 March 2019

A man remains in hospital after falling down three flights of stairs at a bar in St Albans.

At about 1.15am this morning, Herts police were called to assist the East of England Ambulance Service at the Raging Ball Club on the Verulam Industrial Estate on London Road.

A 19-year-old man had fallen down three flights of stairs and was taken to St Mary’s Paddington hospital.

