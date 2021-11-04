Can you help police after man hit by Skoda in St Albans?

Did you see anything at Hill End Lane, near to the Spar, just after 5.30pm on Tuesday? - Credit: Google

Can you help police after a serious road traffic collision in St Albans?

It happened on Hill End Lane, near to the Spar, just after 5.30pm on Tuesday November 2.

A blue Skoda hit a pedestrian, who suffered serious head injuries as a result.

Police closed the road to allow emergency services to attend and the pedestrian, a man aged in his 70s, was taken to hospital. The driver of the Skoda was uninjured and remained at the scene.

Officers are now investigating the circumstances of the incident.

PC Ian Cornfield said: “Though the man’s injuries are serious, he is currently in a stable condition in hospital. He was crossing the road from the Spar shop when the collision occurred.

“We are now appealing for any witnesses who have not already spoken to us to come forward. Any information you have, even if you feel it’s insignificant, could be hugely helpful to our investigation.

“Were you walking or driving in the vicinity at the time of the collision? Do you have a dash cam or doorbell camera which could have captured something of note?

“I’d also like to thank members of the public for their assistance and drivers for their patience while we dealt with the incident.”

Please report information online, speak to an operator in their force communications room via or call 101 quoting reference 508 of November 2.