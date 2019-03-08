Woman arrested on suspicion of GBH in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 11:41 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 25 June 2019
Archant
A woman was arrested in St Albans last night on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
Police were called to Spicer Street around 8.45pm on Monday, June 24.
You may also want to watch:
A man had his throat injured during the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening.
The woman is still in police custody.
Investigations continue.