Woman arrested on suspicion of GBH in St Albans

Police and ambulance parked near the incident in St Albans. Picture: Chris Telford Archant

A woman was arrested in St Albans last night on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to Spicer Street around 8.45pm on Monday, June 24.

You may also want to watch:

A man had his throat injured during the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening.

The woman is still in police custody.

Investigations continue.