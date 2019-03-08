Advanced search

Woman arrested on suspicion of GBH in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 11:41 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 25 June 2019

Police and ambulance parked near the incident in St Albans. Picture: Chris Telford

Police and ambulance parked near the incident in St Albans. Picture: Chris Telford

A woman was arrested in St Albans last night on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Police were called to Spicer Street around 8.45pm on Monday, June 24.

A man had his throat injured during the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening.

The woman is still in police custody.

Investigations continue.

