Police called after man tries to get into woman's parked car in St Albans

Police were called after a man tried to get into a woman's parked car in St Albans. Picture: Cambs Police Archant

Police were called after a man tried to get into a woman's parked car in St Albans last night while she was still sat inside.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The driver had parked her car to make a phone call in Gurney Court Road at around 8.45pm yesterday, when the man tried to get in.

She started the engine and the man got out before she drove away. The woman was physically unharmed and the man did not attempt to touch or speak to her.

You may also want to watch:

It is not clear whether the incident was suspicious or merely a case of mistaken identity, but the safer neighbourhood team were made aware.

A police spokeswoman said: "The woman did the right thing by reporting the incident to police and we would encourage anyone who has experienced or witnessed anything similar to make contact with us.

"We would also advise that motorists take steps to lock their vehicles internally when they are stationary, either parked up or in traffic.

"If you feel there is any danger to life or a crime in progress, always dial 999."

If you have experienced or witnessed anything similar then you are advised to call Herts police on 101.