Police find man dead in Harpenden after concerns for his welfare

Police were called to the death of a man in Harpenden. Picture: Archant Archant

A man was found dead after police were called to an address in Harpenden on Friday.

Police were called to Southdown Road at 2.07pm on Friday, May 31, to reports of concern for the welfare of a man.

Officers attended and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The death is being treated as non-suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.