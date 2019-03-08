Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police find man dead in Harpenden after concerns for his welfare

PUBLISHED: 16:30 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:30 03 June 2019

Police were called to the death of a man in Harpenden. Picture: Archant

Police were called to the death of a man in Harpenden. Picture: Archant

Archant

A man was found dead after police were called to an address in Harpenden on Friday.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called to Southdown Road at 2.07pm on Friday, May 31, to reports of concern for the welfare of a man.

Officers attended and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The death is being treated as non-suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Most Read

Man indecently exposes himself to girl in St Albans shop

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after a girl saw a man indecently exposing himself in Wilko St Albans. Picture: Herts Police

St Albans travellers talk to us about their experience

Travellers have pulled up on Bernards Heath, St Albans.

Travellers set up camp in St Albans

Police were called to unauthorised traveller camps in St Albans and Hemel Hempstead. Picture: Archant

Men arrested for rape in St Albans graveyard

St Peter's Church graveyard, where the alleged rape took place.

Police find man dead in Harpenden after concerns for his welfare

Police were called to the death of a man in Harpenden. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Man indecently exposes himself to girl in St Albans shop

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after a girl saw a man indecently exposing himself in Wilko St Albans. Picture: Herts Police

St Albans travellers talk to us about their experience

Travellers have pulled up on Bernards Heath, St Albans.

Travellers set up camp in St Albans

Police were called to unauthorised traveller camps in St Albans and Hemel Hempstead. Picture: Archant

Men arrested for rape in St Albans graveyard

St Peter's Church graveyard, where the alleged rape took place.

Police find man dead in Harpenden after concerns for his welfare

Police were called to the death of a man in Harpenden. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Men arrested for rape in St Albans graveyard

St Peter's Church graveyard, where the alleged rape took place.

Five people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Radlett

The crash on Harper Lane in Radlett.

Police find man dead in Harpenden after concerns for his welfare

Police were called to the death of a man in Harpenden. Picture: Archant

St Albans travellers talk to us about their experience

Travellers have pulled up on Bernards Heath, St Albans.

Herts Citizens Advice given £260,000 grant to help fight against county’s fraudsters

Over a six month period in 2018, there were 6,272 frauds recorded across Herts
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists